The mining sectors producing these minerals are beset with challenges, ranging from risks to environmental health and safety to human rights. They are evident in industrial mining and artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), where the extraction of cobalt and copper ore often occurs. The ASM sector is known for harsh and hazardous working conditions, including the worst forms of child labor.

Impacts resulting from malpractices in the industrial and ASM mining sectors have not escaped the eyes of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and regulators. In addition, more conscientious companies from all tiers of the value chain are banding together and pivoting to more responsible sourcing and production practices.

Corporate action to improve conditions in battery materials supply chains is being driven by financial markets, NGOs and consumer preferences. Legislation, such as the European Union Battery regulation, is also becoming a factor.

After conducting a study in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that revealed how warlords fund conflict by selling natural resources to Western companies, Dr. Nicholas Garrett, along with his colleague Harrison Mitchell, founded RCS Global Group in 2008. Dr. Garrett became the Group’s CEO. “We proved that we could trace those resources through the supply chain from mine to end product,” says Garrett. “Companies saw that it was possible to get this information and they knew they needed to tackle the problem of how to keep these resources out of their supply chain.”

RCS Global became a leader in collecting and verifying data and providing assurance over the responsibility of practices in supply chains. On any given day, its auditors visit mine sites, smelters, refineries and manufacturing sites. “We apply standards set by international government organizations like the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as well as key responsible mining standards set by industry or multi-stakeholder initiatives,” says Garrett. “For the past 14 years, RCS Global has built up trust at every tier in these supply chains.”