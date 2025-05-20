The Public Safety Savings and Loan Association, Inc. (PSSLAI) was founded in 2003 to serve employees of the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Police and their families. With only 300 employees serving the needs of 300,000 members and managing an asset portfolio of more than PHP 88 billion, PSSLAI runs a tight ship. Trust and confidence are at the heart of PSSLAI’s mission. Transparency and strict adherence to policies are vital in ensuring top notch service to its members.
The association’s visionary leader was an early advocate of IBM Cloud®, and the platform helped support PSSLAI’s business operations, expand its product portfolio and create new revenue models. However, over the years, the cost of maintaining the cloud platform had become increasingly unmanageable. Furthermore, the risk of downtime affected its service level agreements and impacted end customers.
The opportunity for PSSLAI to consider alternative cloud infrastructures emerged when the contract with the current provider neared its end. Reliability and scalability were top of mind as PSSLAI reimagined its cloud infrastructure.
The IT team’s familiarity with IBM partners, IBM® AIX® and IBM Cloud solutions made IBM the best choice. The challenge was to choose a platform provider who could support growing workloads and business system expansion needs. For PSSLAI, a future where AI automatically optimizes its multicloud infrastructure—supported by edge computing and cloud services—would set it on the path of profitable growth. To drive growth affordably, PSSLAI would also need the flexibility to manage fluctuating workloads and scale capacity whenever demand for usage rose—all without incurring additional costs.
Because the team at PSSLAI was already using Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization on the IBM Cloud platform for its containers on premises, they were familiar with how IBM Cloud worked. But they also needed a backup server to support their other core systems that were running on premises using another well-known platform with dedicated IBM clusters on the cloud. The team’s knowledge of managing different computing platforms, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, had also given the association insights into how a hybrid cloud platform could serve its business.
"We chose IBM Cloud because of its platform reliability. We did not have any issues while using IBM Cloud, and the support provided was excellent. All this gave us the confidence to partner with IBM,” said Atty. Lucas M. Managuelod, Chairman and CEO of PSSLAI.
Furthermore, with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud, it was easier and faster for the team to migrate virtual machine (VM) data and workloads back and forth. This solution enabled seamless integration of virtual and container workloads on a unified platform with consistent user experience. Now that the infrastructure is up and running, the team has begun exploring the use of AI agents and AIOps to automate routine processes such as checking logs, patching, creating and closing tickets.
Choosing IBM as the preferred technology provider for PSSLAI’s hybrid cloud platform and managed services has yielded up to 30% efficiency improvements as the team has been able to migrate all the noncore banking workloads to its own IBM Cloud account. PSSLAI is also utilizing VMware mostly for internal applications, which are developed in-house. The new infrastructure has resulted in a quicker uptime of 99.99%, allowing smooth and continuous processing of noncritical workloads. The hybrid cloud platform is built on Red Hat OpenShift for on-prem Red Hat Virtualization and VMware Cloud Foundation for Classic on IBM Cloud. It has proved to be a sound choice for footprint optimization, helping PSSLAI achieve 30% in cost savings by reducing managed servers from 6 to 3, thus maximizing investment in the IBM Cloud account.
Plans are also underway to decommission applications to optimize PSSLAI’s footprint, double down on modernization by moving the operating system to the cloud and migrate more noncritical workloads to a virtual private cloud (VPC).
“Having full control of our platform and not having to depend on a third party is empowering. IBM has also enabled our IT team to manage the platform,’ said Managuelod.
The Public Safety Savings and Loan Association, Inc. (PSSLAI) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the primary savings and loan institution within the public safety sector in the Philippines, serving the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and the Philippine Public Safety College.
