The opportunity for PSSLAI to consider alternative cloud infrastructures emerged when the contract with the current provider neared its end. Reliability and scalability were top of mind as PSSLAI reimagined its cloud infrastructure.

The IT team’s familiarity with IBM partners, IBM® AIX® and IBM Cloud solutions made IBM the best choice. The challenge was to choose a platform provider who could support growing workloads and business system expansion needs. For PSSLAI, a future where AI automatically optimizes its multicloud infrastructure—supported by edge computing and cloud services—would set it on the path of profitable growth. To drive growth affordably, PSSLAI would also need the flexibility to manage fluctuating workloads and scale capacity whenever demand for usage rose—all without incurring additional costs.

Because the team at PSSLAI was already using Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization on the IBM Cloud platform for its containers on premises, they were familiar with how IBM Cloud worked. But they also needed a backup server to support their other core systems that were running on premises using another well-known platform with dedicated IBM clusters on the cloud. The team’s knowledge of managing different computing platforms, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, had also given the association insights into how a hybrid cloud platform could serve its business.

"We chose IBM Cloud because of its platform reliability. We did not have any issues while using IBM Cloud, and the support provided was excellent. All this gave us the confidence to partner with IBM,” said Atty. Lucas M. Managuelod, Chairman and CEO of PSSLAI.

Furthermore, with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud, it was easier and faster for the team to migrate virtual machine (VM) data and workloads back and forth. This solution enabled seamless integration of virtual and container workloads on a unified platform with consistent user experience. Now that the infrastructure is up and running, the team has begun exploring the use of AI agents and AIOps to automate routine processes such as checking logs, patching, creating and closing tickets.