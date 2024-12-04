With Stream, a high-stakes and time-sensitive transport management solution, IT service provider Proximity helps hundreds of companies keep their deliveries on schedule and maintain supply chain efficiency. The Stream application draws on the performance and reliability of IBM i and is trusted by pharmaceuticals, automotive companies, retailers and other businesses that rely on real-time data to manage logistics and deliveries.

With customers depending on Stream to manage over 50,000 daily deliveries, Proximity aims to meet the highest standards in availability and operational continuity.

Proximity’s previous disaster recovery (DR) provider was struggling to keep pace with the growth of Stream. The costs of the DR service were growing and Proximity lacked confidence in its capability and scalability. As Proximity continued to expand to serve larger clients with fleets of hundreds of vehicles, the limitations of this DR solution presented a real business risk.

Dave Pickburn, Director and Founder at Proximity, explains: “If the system is down for even just a few hours, it could be catastrophic. With thousands of drivers and clients counting on us, we knew we needed a reliable solution that could scale seamlessly to deliver full performance almost instantly after a failover.”