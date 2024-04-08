Field testing of the Samsung devices has been performed in controlled burn conditions in Spain, and field tests are continuing around the world. To support the growth of the project, the Prometeo team have worked with IBM developers to take the original monolithic application and fulfill the benefits that come from cloud-native development. The app has been split into a handful of microservices to handle specific needs such as processing the data and building the dashboard.

There are multiple advantages to this approach. “Each microservice can be coded in the best language for the job, whether that be Python or Node JS,” says Upkar Lidder, IBM Developer Advocate on Call for Code. “It also means that for any maintenance or code run failures, only an individual component goes down, not the whole application. Now that we have multiple developers working on the project, as long as each is only working on one microservice at a time, there is less danger of one developer overwriting another’s code.”

Each of these microservices is now housed in its own Docker container managed by the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service. This streamlines infrastructure management as the application scales and makes the process of porting the application from one environment to another straightforward.

“We can scale easily with the IBM Cloud technology. There are data centers worldwide so we can maintain the data securely in each region,” says Valero.

Additionally, the Prometeo team has contributed an open-source project called Pyrrha (link resides outside of ibm.com) to the Linux® Foundation (link resides outside of ibm.com) so others can contribute and help to get the solution deployed in new locations. “There are a lot of people who need this technology, and every contribution is important,” says Valero. Some of the short-term goals include analyzing toxin exposure over time and updating smartphone capabilities.

With the current smart watch set up, each firefighter is able to monitor his or her own toxin exposure. “They tend to be a group that may not be the first to step aside,” says Valero. “So I think it’s is important for them to see on the smart watch when the status is red.”

Ultimately, the goal is to have an open, flexible platform for fire departments to include their own requirements so they can build the strategies to protect their firefighters.

“We expect to have big data to show real evidence of the effect of smoke, while taking into account they physical condition and cumulative exposure of each firefighter,” says Valero.