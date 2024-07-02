Premium Chick Feeds (PCF) is one of India’s leading integrated poultry farming companies with business operations in states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Orissa and Telangana. It faced a challenge in maintaining and expanding its value chain framework over the wide network of 15000 contract farms.

Moreover, the existing IT system of PCF wasn’t completely integrated and didn’t address the end-to-end processes in the value chain.

Its feed planning solution, based on the growth schedule of broiler birds in farms, did not cater to the complexity of their feed requirements. The rapid distribution of bird vaccines and strategic management of vaccine inventory across several branch offices had become a necessity.

PCF was searching for a robust business solution, that would help the company become one of India’s top three breeders, hatcheries and retail players by streamlining and standardizing their processes to ensure uniform data availability.

“We needed a supply chain that would address the distribution of feed, medicines and vaccines across all poultry farms from feed mills in the country by redesigning the distribution network,” says Ashoak KR Tyagi, CEO of Premium Chick Feeds.

Automation of the live bird dispatch process by recording the “Catch Weight” of birds dispatched, for easy calculation of sales was also becoming the need of the hour.

Having a real-time analysis of bird stock and sales demand reporting would allow PCF to make more informed decisions on livestock movement, apart from creating a user-friendly interface and improved user experience for employees and customers.