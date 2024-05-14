“One of our key focuses within Upstream business is for us to navigate better on the digitalization challenges faced by the organization. Digitalization helps us to increase or augment the success factors by focusing on solving specific business problems,” says Dzulkarnain Azaman, Head of Upstream Digital & Technology, Center of Excellence, Upstream, PETRONAS. “We need to align our focus areas on digital, technology and data towards our aspiration to become a digitally enabled business. I typically equate the digital world to how our economy works. A healthy economy depends on the flow of money within the system. Similarly, in Digital, if you think about it, it’s all about allowing data to flow within the ecosystem as much as possible. Digitalization enables us to navigate the challenges better because if you think about it, well-managed and well-consumed data (at the right time, at the right level and with the right quality) enables quality decision making.”

“Upstream is a data-driven business,” explains Shaharuddin Hamid Mustapha, Head of Digital Excellence, PETRONAS. “It requires aggregating and analyzing petabytes of complex data to make billions of dollars of decisions.”

In the oil and gas industry, “upstream”—or exploration and production—is the sector that searches for crude oil and natural gas fields, and drills and operates wells that bring gas and oil to the surface.