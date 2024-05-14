Customers want to be heard, especially when things aren’t going well, or their needs aren’t being met. How an organization captures and responds to feedback can make or break a customer relationship.

Elaine Kearns, Head of Complaints & Remediation at Permanent TSB, explains, “Under our CEO, Eamonn Crowley, Permanent TSB has a new purpose: we aim to build trust with our customers, so that we become a community serving a community. A cornerstone of our business strategy is effective complaints management, since every complaint is a moment of truth that gives us the chance to listen to and learn from our customers.”

To avoid customer grievances slipping through the net or taking too long to be resolved, Permanent TSB set out to automate and streamline its complaints management system. The bank aimed to improve the quality and speed of communications, satisfying customers and regulatory requirements. “We wanted to get to the root cause of why customers were getting in touch to enable the best possible resolution of each complaint. At the same time, we wanted to eliminate manual workloads and enhance reporting internally.”