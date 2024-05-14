With the advent of social media, the threat that a potential public relations crisis poses to a business has increased exponentially. With up to 1.7 billion active social media users capable of influencing a brand’s reputation during a crisis, it is imperative for businesses to make the right public relations (PR) decisions in a timely manner. At the onset of the engagement, Orenda Software Solutions sought to equip its business customers with a powerful solution capable of analyzing large volumes of social media data to provide executives with timely insight toward appropriate PR responses.