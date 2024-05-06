O2 decided to engage AI experts from IBM® and AddAI.Life, a Czech company that is focused on the creation of conversational AI with advanced natural language processing technologies. Together, they used IBM watsonx® Assistant to create a virtual assistant, which they named “Eva,” that could help answer incoming customer questions and requests. Then they trained Eva to understand various customer inquiries and provide relevant assistance to the customers in return. They also built the virtual assistant technology into the O2 mobile app, which now greets users with, “Hello. I am Eva, your virtual assistant. How can I assist you?" Moreover, in cases where user requests cannot be addressed completely in the mobile app, the virtual assistant automatically redirects the requests to the relevant page on the company’s website or matches them with an operator who specializes in the particular area.

"We work closely with the O2 team to train and improve Eva so that she stays up-to-date in terms of both technology and customer experience (CX). A great help to us are the tools we have developed for analyzing customer journeys and frequently addressed topics we can incorporate into the solution so that it remains relevant and updated at all times. I hope Eva will have as many satisfied clients as possible," says Jindřich Cromý, Co-founder and CEO of AddAI.Life.

Unlike many other assistants on the market, Eva communicates directly with the O2 customer support system, which enables the virtual assistant to target answers more effectively and purposefully. "The watsonx Assistant running on IBM Cloud is, so to speak, Eva's brain, which drives the whole interaction with the user. Eva is trained to interpret a wide range of users’ intentions and provide them with answers or lead them through required actions. By communicating and exchanging data with other components, the software instantly informs clients about billing, order status or roaming data," says Martin Švík, IBM Vice President and CTO for Northern, Central and Eastern Europe.