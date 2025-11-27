As part of a strategic partnership with IBM, nybl integrated n.vision, an AI-powered inspection platform, with the IBM® Maximo® Visual Inspection tool and the IBM watsonx.governance® solution, to further transform how industrial inspections are managed. The two companies conducted three pilots to validate the integration and demonstrate the impact of leveraging Maximo Visual Inspection and watsonx.governance within nybl’s n.vision platform.

With Maximo Visual Inspection, n.vision performs asset-based inspections that eliminate the need for manual access to hard-to-reach areas, which reduces safety risks, operational costs and overall inspection time. The solution uses computer vision to detect, classify and report faults with precision and speed across industries such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare.

With the help of watsonx.governance, nybl can provide full AI lifecycle transparency, monitor bias and drift, and manage compliance with evolving industry regulations. Together, these operational upgrades can help their clients achieve faster time to market, higher accuracy and more efficiency gains—while also enabling the responsible use of AI in mission-critical operations.