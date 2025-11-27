nybl fortifies industrial reliability by embedding Maximo and watsonx.governance in n.vision
Across industries vital to civic progress—such as energy, utilities and manufacturing—organizations continue to struggle with unplanned downtime, aging infrastructure and a shortage of skilled technicians to maintain critical systems. nybl, an AI technology company exporting innovation from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and wider Middle East globally, is addressing these challenges through science-based, physics-informed AI.
Traditionally, manual inspections of essential assets are slow, expensive and vulnerable to human error, and are often conducted in remote or hazardous environments. Recognizing the need for a more efficient and reliable approach, nybl envisioned an AI-driven solution capable of automating asset inspections, improving accuracy and delivering transparent outcomes. To realize this vision, nybl sought a foundation of trusted, governed AI technology that could ensure every deployed model met the highest standards of reliability, ethics, compliance and performance.
As part of a strategic partnership with IBM, nybl integrated n.vision, an AI-powered inspection platform, with the IBM® Maximo® Visual Inspection tool and the IBM watsonx.governance® solution, to further transform how industrial inspections are managed. The two companies conducted three pilots to validate the integration and demonstrate the impact of leveraging Maximo Visual Inspection and watsonx.governance within nybl’s n.vision platform.
With Maximo Visual Inspection, n.vision performs asset-based inspections that eliminate the need for manual access to hard-to-reach areas, which reduces safety risks, operational costs and overall inspection time. The solution uses computer vision to detect, classify and report faults with precision and speed across industries such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare.
With the help of watsonx.governance, nybl can provide full AI lifecycle transparency, monitor bias and drift, and manage compliance with evolving industry regulations. Together, these operational upgrades can help their clients achieve faster time to market, higher accuracy and more efficiency gains—while also enabling the responsible use of AI in mission-critical operations.
With IBM technology embedded in their n.vision platform, nybl has raised safety and efficiency standards for asset inspections across industries. For example, a national grid operator in the GCC launched an initial 1,000-kilometer pilot using n.vision to inspect high-voltage and medium-voltage lines. Following its success, the operator awarded nybl a contract to scale inspections across 400,000 kilometers of power infrastructure nationwide.
By automating asset-based inspections, nybl has seen a 50% reduction in both inspection costs and safety incidents. Other transformative outcomes include a 30% decrease in inspection time, a 20% reduction in outage and emergency repair costs, and a 20% increase in grid uptime. Automated fault detection and reporting, powered by computer vision, deliver the highest levels of accuracy and reliability, which help nybl’s clients act faster and smarter.
By partnering with IBM to combine advanced computer vision and AI governance, nybl has created a transparent, reliable and scalable solution to help improve asset performance. The company plans to continue their collaboration with IBM to drive operational excellence across critical industries.
Founded in 2018, nybl is a science-based, physics-informed AI company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Their purpose-built AI platforms and solutions—including n.vision, n.rotating, n.lift and n.shield—help critical industries improve safety, reliability and performance through automation and intelligent decision-making.
IBM Maximo Visual Inspection uses deep learning to analyze images and videos for classification and defect detection. It helps users train, validate and deploy AI models—no data science expertise required. The solution seamlessly integrates into inspection workflows, helping organizations detect issues early, improve quality and boost operational efficiency.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, Maximo, and watsonx.governance are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.