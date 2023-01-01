“As part of our watsonx Center of Excellence initiative at NTT DATA Business Solutions, we are actively implementing generative AI solutions with a number of customers. As part of our current engagements, we are proactively addressing the need for protective barriers to ensure effective governed and ethical use of AI. We look forward to delivering on the promise of responsible AI by leveraging the watsonx.governance capabilities to support both regulatory requirements that have already emerged, as well as fundamental enterprise-wide requirements for an AI lifecycle control.”
Per Falck Jensen
Vice President, Managing Director, Denmark Head of Sales Nordic Region
NTT DATA Business Solutions
From strategic consulting to leading-edge technologies, for over 50 years, NTT DATA Business Solutions (link resides outside of ibm.com) has been enabling experiences that transform organizations for success, disrupt industries for good, and shape a better society for all.
NTT DATA Business Solutions enables their clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. They’re committed to building their long-term success, combining their global reach with local expertise and capabilities to serve their clients in over 50 countries.
At NTT DATA Business Solutions, they drive innovation—from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, they continuously improve SAP solutions and technology to make them work for companies—and for their people.
