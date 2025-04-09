This Nordic telecom operator relies on its network operations center (NOC) team to monitor the company’s technical infrastructure, including tens of thousands of base stations. Each station broadcasts quite a few mobile cells and is equipped with physical systems such as rectifiers, routers, switches, power units and more.

The Network Operations Center Manager (NOC Manager) comments, “Our network is part of the region’s critical infrastructure. It is essential that we can identify and resolve issues speedily and cost-effectively to deliver a trustworthy, high-performance network.”

The Operations Systems Support Solution Architect (OSS Architect) adds, “With the rapid expansion of 5G and IoT, we see a huge inflow of alarms every day. We have several hundred thousand monitored devices, any of which could send an alarm to the NOC. Our pre-existing monitoring solution displayed data on multiple screens, with different alerts for different systems, and offered no way to correlate or check dependencies. For example, if a base station went down, we would select one alarm as the master ticket item and ignore the others until we had rectified the failure; a method that risked missing the root cause.”

The already-stretched NOC team looked for ways to handle growing volumes effectively and efficiently, to ensure the best possible network performance.