nib leverages IBM® watsonx Assistant technology to develop Frankie, a virtual health insurance consultant. Frankie interacts with customers by responding to routine queries, this helps live agents focus on more complex issues and improves the overall customer experience.
Health insurance provider nib nz ltd. was eager to bring new and fresh approaches to serving customers. nib was looking for a way to augment the capabilities of its customer service agents and the issue of training.
To increase its customer service capabilities in the midst of rapid growth, nib worked with IBM and IBM Business Partner Capgemini to implement New Zealand’s first AI-based chatbot solution—a “virtual consultant” known as Frankie—for health insurance. Powered by the IBM watsonx Assistant service, part of the IBM Developer Cloud portfolio, the solution enables current and prospective customers to ask questions about their plan or health insurance in general by submitting colloquial queries by text.
