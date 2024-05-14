To increase its customer service capabilities in the midst of rapid growth, nib worked with IBM and IBM Business Partner Capgemini to implement New Zealand’s first AI-based chatbot solution—a “virtual consultant” known as Frankie—for health insurance. Powered by the IBM watsonx Assistant service, part of the IBM Developer Cloud portfolio, the solution enables current and prospective customers to ask questions about their plan or health insurance in general by submitting colloquial queries by text.