Automated identity governance drives workforce agility

A leading public sector bank relied on manual, file-based processes to manage employee and vendor identities, resulting in delays, inconsistencies and increased operational risk. HRMS and Active Directory updates depended on individual employees manually creating, modifying and disabling accounts, an approach that was time-consuming and prone to human error.

Onboarding new hires often took up to two weeks, during which employees lacked timely access to essential applications. Vendor identities were handled through flat files, creating governance gaps and limited visibility into who was accessing what. The fragmented setup also made it difficult to enforce security policies, meet compliance expectations and generate audit-ready reports.

Application teams were burdened with managing disparate authentication methods, and employees struggled with multiple logins and inconsistent access experiences. As the Bank accelerated digital initiatives, it needed a modern identity and access management solution capable of delivering automation, unified authentication, robust governance and stronger security without adding complexity.