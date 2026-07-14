Automated identity governance drives workforce agility

With IBM Verify, Neurealm delivers automated identity governance that streamlines access and boosts workforce agility
A leading public sector bank relied on manual, file-based processes to manage employee and vendor identities, resulting in delays, inconsistencies and increased operational risk. HRMS and Active Directory updates depended on individual employees manually creating, modifying and disabling accounts, an approach that was time-consuming and prone to human error.
Onboarding new hires often took up to two weeks, during which employees lacked timely access to essential applications. Vendor identities were handled through flat files, creating governance gaps and limited visibility into who was accessing what. The fragmented setup also made it difficult to enforce security policies, meet compliance expectations and generate audit-ready reports.
Application teams were burdened with managing disparate authentication methods, and employees struggled with multiple logins and inconsistent access experiences. As the Bank accelerated digital initiatives, it needed a modern identity and access management solution capable of delivering automation, unified authentication, robust governance and stronger security without adding complexity.
Neurealm deployed a modern Identity and Access Management solution using IBM® Security® Verify and supporting products to streamline authentication and automate identity lifecycle management. A centralized Identity and Access Management (IAM) portal was created as the single entry point for applications, enabling seamless single sign-on through SAML, header-based authentication and OpenID Connect. To strengthen security, the solution introduced multiple MFA options, including SMS and email One-Time Passwords (OTP), Fast Identity Online (FIDO), user presence detection and IBM Verify Touch Approval.
The platform was integrated with the Bank’s Human Resources Management System (HRMS) through APIs, enabling automated provisioning and deprovisioning with daily data updates and immediate access changes for departing employees. Vendor user creation was also automated, with birthright access assigned and additional access managed via a self-service portal. Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), IBM Security Verify Access (ISVA), IBM Security Verify Governance (ISVG), IBM Security Identity Manager (ISIM), and Guardium environments configured across UAT, disaster recovery and production, the Bank now has a scalable, secure and fully integrated identity ecosystem.
The implementation delivered measurable improvements across security, efficiency and user experience. Multi-factor authentication strengthened protection against unauthorized access and reduced fraud risk, while unified access controls and regular compliance practices improved audit readiness and customer trust. Automation of provisioning and deprovisioning streamlined operations, reducing employee onboarding time from one to two weeks to just two days and contributing to a 90% increase in overall efficiency. Reduced manual effort lowered operational costs and enabled teams to focus on higher-value tasks and customer service. With SSO, employees now access applications seamlessly, boosting productivity, improving morale and accelerating day-to-day work. By modernizing identity governance, the Bank strengthened its security posture, improved compliance and created a scalable foundation for future digital growth.
Neurealm is an AI-first technology services company helping enterprises build the intelligent systems that power the future. We work across the full Physical AI to Agentic AI spectrum, from edge devices to autonomous agents, and help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-grade deployment, powered by NeuGAIN, our unified AI platform. Our outcome-driven, engineering-led approach spans AI, Engineering, Data, RunOps and more, serving 250+ enterprises worldwide.
IBM Verify delivers single sign-on, MFA, and identity governance to secure access across hybrid environments. With adaptive authentication and automated workflows, Verify simplifies identity management, enhances user experience, and supports zero-trust security at scale.
© Copyright IBM Corporation July, 2026.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.