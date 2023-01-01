“NeuralSeek, a no-code Content Analytics, Customer Care, and Search accelerator, has integrated watsonx.ai into its core processing engine as a user-selectable option. watsonx.ai brings unmatched promise to the crowded field of Generative AI by providing a path to run specifically tuned and targeted foundational models behind a corporate firewall or on a completely isolated network. NeuralSeek sees watsonx.ai as the only viable path forward to bringing our business use cases into industries and sectors that have been traditionally unable to take part in the waves of new technology due to rules around security, location, and compliance.”
Garrett Rowe
VP of AI Research
Cerebral Blue (NeuralSeek)
NeuralSeek (link resides outside of ibm.com) by Cerebral Blue (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a combined search and natural-language generation system that is designed to make conversational AI feel more conversational. NeuralSeek enables your virtual agents to handle open-ended, complex, contextual questions from real customers, based on your data.
