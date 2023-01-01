“NeuralSeek, a no-code Content Analytics, Customer Care, and Search accelerator, has integrated watsonx.ai into its core processing engine as a user-selectable option. watsonx.ai brings unmatched promise to the crowded field of Generative AI by providing a path to run specifically tuned and targeted foundational models behind a corporate firewall or on a completely isolated network. NeuralSeek sees watsonx.ai as the only viable path forward to bringing our business use cases into industries and sectors that have been traditionally unable to take part in the waves of new technology due to rules around security, location, and compliance.”



Garrett Rowe

VP of AI Research

Cerebral Blue (NeuralSeek)





