Moving from fragmented legacy systems to one global platform

To address these challenges, Neste launched the Asset Lifecycle Value Realization (ALVAR) program in partnership with IBM® Consulting® —a multi-year ERP transformation.

The program established a foundation for scalable growth and operational excellence by improving asset lifecycle management, harmonizing global business processes, and integrating engineering and operational capabilities into a unified ERP environment.

ALVAR enabled the decommissioning of legacy plant maintenance and portfolio management systems, along with custom vendor portals—bringing greater standardization, transparency, and scalability across global operations.

By integrating critical systems, the program enabled real-time data flow, end-to-end process visibility, and stronger financial control. It also improved data quality by unifying asset and operational data onto a single platform accessible across teams and partners.

Delivered through thirteen successful go-lives, ALVAR modernized asset, investment, and project management, strengthened compliance with robust audit trails, and streamlined procurement. Beyond technology, the program redefined how Neste operates—aligning processes, clarifying roles, and enabling new ways of working across the organization.