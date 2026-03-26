Moving from fragmented legacy systems to one global platform

Neste transforms their operations with increased efficiency and future readiness
Neste, a global leader in renewable fuels and sustainability, relied on multiple legacy systems to manage assets, investments, and projects. These included plant maintenance and portfolio management solutions that were not integrated, heavily customized, and nearing obsolescence.
As Neste expanded globally, the lack of standardization and real-time visibility created challenges in ensuring safe, reliable, and compliant operations while meeting increasingly complex regulatory and market demands.
To address these challenges, Neste launched the Asset Lifecycle Value Realization (ALVAR) program in partnership with IBM® Consulting® —a multi-year ERP transformation.
The program established a foundation for scalable growth and operational excellence by improving asset lifecycle management, harmonizing global business processes, and integrating engineering and operational capabilities into a unified ERP environment.
ALVAR enabled the decommissioning of legacy plant maintenance and portfolio management systems, along with custom vendor portals—bringing greater standardization, transparency, and scalability across global operations.
By integrating critical systems, the program enabled real-time data flow, end-to-end process visibility, and stronger financial control. It also improved data quality by unifying asset and operational data onto a single platform accessible across teams and partners.
Delivered through thirteen successful go-lives, ALVAR modernized asset, investment, and project management, strengthened compliance with robust audit trails, and streamlined procurement. Beyond technology, the program redefined how Neste operates—aligning processes, clarifying roles, and enabling new ways of working across the organization.
ALVAR delivered a step-change in operational excellence, enabling an integrated, data-driven operating model that improves planning, execution, and decision-making.
End-to-end process visibility strengthened strategic planning and forecasting, while improved master and transactional data quality enhanced efficiency, cost control, and pricing accuracy. Integration across SAP and connected systems created a seamless flow of information, reducing silos and increasing transparency.
With real-time, data-driven insights into process performance, procurement has become more structured and efficient, improving contract utilization and cross-functional collaboration.
Standardized roles and processes across geographies have improved consistency and accountability. Beyond immediate operational benefits, ALVAR has established a scalable digital foundation to support analytics, reporting, and future innovation.
Neste is the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with production on three continents. Neste also produces high-quality oil products at its Porvoo refinery in Finland and has a significant fuel station network in Finland and the Baltics. The company’s strategy focuses on growth in renewable fuels, helping customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.