NESO began searching for a global systems integrator partner to provide assistance. Not long after, the operator had a meeting with the IBM Consulting® team.

“We were attending an innovation day in Bangalore, India,” recalls Colin Walkinshaw, a Chief Technology Officer at IBM. “We discussed the challenges NESO was facing in the control room and co-created a business and technology vision for the future.”



This brainstorming session kickstarted a shared transformation journey between the two organizations. NESO and IBM Consulting joined forces to develop a transformation roadmap. The “rainbow team,” as Lyons refers to the collaboration, worked in lockstep to design the perfect vision for the future of energy balancing in Great Britain. What began as a plan to improve the grid’s green energy capabilities soon blossomed into something much greater.



“From day one, our objective has been to drive the transformation to a reliable, affordable, fully decarbonized electricity system that’s fair for all by 2035,” says Andrew Fletcher, an Executive Architect at IBM, and the Chief Architect for the OBP product at NESO.



The path to zero-carbon operations began with blueprinting the OBP, the secure-by-design core architectural system that would replace NESO’s existing balancing mechanism. “We identified and prioritized the core architecture; this enabled the structural integrity of OBP for incremental transformation,” says Walkinshaw.



During this phase, the platform options were stress tested with the Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside of ibm.com) Platform, an industry leading hybrid cloud platform, because it enabled pace in delivery through automating processes and a modular microservices architecture.

The Red Hat OpenShift hybrid cloud foundation infuses all the benefits of a highly available cloud-native environment into the OBP. The platform provides the flexibility and scalability of a public cloud, such as Microsoft Azure, combined with the resiliency and security of a critical national infrastructure (CNI) in a privately held data center.

“The platform is more than a set of technologies. We have coupled it with standards and agile ways of working that have enabled development and operations to incrementally deliver business value faster with enhanced security and resilience,” says Fletcher.

Digital delivery is at the heart of NESO’s software lifecycle. Since the initial launch in December 2023, NESO’s leadership team has used their strong digital capabilities to position delivery using a more product-centric approach. Head of Delivery, Mayank Jha, and Senior Delivery Manager, Nisha Bhamidimarri, have helped drive relentless, continuous improvements in the OBP’s delivery, moving closer to a true product delivery model through a shared vision while delivering business value each sprint.

Bhamidimarri says, “we have adopted a more detailed and data-driven process for priorities in our backlog to meet the shifting demands of the industry with value at the heart of all our decisions. Since launch, we have achieved so much and are now able to realize our true vision. Our digital credentials have also enabled us to showcase our delivery capability, which others within the organization have benefited from.”

NESO’s combined way of working has enabled the execution of its product vision at pace, developing and testing applications using the Red Hat OpenShift modular architecture on the hybrid cloud. This process is done without impacting the grid while keeping the control room, the regulator and the industry up to date through compendious agile reporting.

Jha adds, “having the ability to respond to market changes faster and with no outages is a game-changer for NESO. This is all directly relatable to our digital ways of working, coupled with the platform we have implemented. Additionally, these efficiencies will enable us to harmonize services, which was impossible before, and will add real value to consumers.”

The use of public cloud services provides the flexibility of rapid development and testing that’s not possible with a physical data center. Jack Oliver, an IBM Associate Partner and Complex Delivery Lead for the balancing transformation explains, “this delivery approach has enabled NESO to deliver functional change to the control room every sprint, with no downtime associated with releases, representing a fundamental shift in our mindset. This year alone, we have delivered 18 sprint releases, across more than 200 new microservice versions,” he concludes.