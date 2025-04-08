Operating the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, Navigator Gas (link resides outside of ibm.com) plays an important role in keeping energy flowing through global supply chains. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since 2013, the company faces intense financial auditing and regulatory compliance demands. When Navigator Gas merged with Ultragas ApS in 2021, almost doubling its vessel fleet, the company’s governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements became even more sophisticated.

As a result, the company’s audit team was stretched thin. To relieve pressure on its audit specialists and help them work more effectively, Navigator Gas searched for an automated, scalable and adaptable solution to streamline GRC processes.

Atif Yaqoob, Head of Group Risk and Assurance at Navigator Gas, explains, “We faced growing regulatory pressures across various markets, while still having to manage our existing Sarbanes–Oxley compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It became clear that we needed a robust GRC platform to relieve pressures on our commercial teams and remain ahead.”