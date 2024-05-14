For manufacturers, embracing a direct-to-consumer model can be a powerful way to capture incremental sales and drive profitability. But as thousands of new customers flood in, effectively engaging with them on a one-to-one level can be a tough challenge.

This was the situation facing Mud Pie, a leading lifestyle brand headquartered in Stone Mountain, Georgia. After many years of going to market via its network of retail partners across the USA, the company decided to extend its reach with a B2C e-commerce store.



Andrea Ouargli, E-commerce Manager at Mud Pie LLC, explains: “We create all our designs in house, and we knew that the digital channel would help us engage with customers who might not otherwise have the opportunity to explore our product range. Every customer is unique, and to inspire their long-term loyalty we aim to reach out to them with content that’s relevant to their individual preferences.”



For many years, Mud Pie has utilized IBM Watson Campaign Automation to define fine-grained segments and reach out to B2B and B2C audience segments with targeted messages. A cloud-based digital marketing platform, IBM Watson Campaign Automation provides email marketing, lead management and mobile engagement functionalities that help drive personalized interactions in real time.



“Our goal is to deliver a seamless, personalized experience to each of our customers on every touchpoint,” continues Ouargli. “We were confident that if we could replicate the level of personalization we were offering in our digital campaigns on our e-commerce site, we could provide an even more compelling and consistent customer journey. To achieve that goal, we looked for a way to use insights from IBM Watson Campaign Automation to deliver dynamic content on our e-commerce site.”

