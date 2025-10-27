MII teamed up with IBM to create a dynamic iPaaS solution with data, application and hybrid cloud integration capabilities—KOMI. MII chose IBM because of their robust hybrid integration offerings, extensive industry expertise and strong build partner relationship. They used the IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration platform as the foundation for MII’s specialized integration solution.

The collaboration between MII and IBM began with a thorough assessment of existing enterprise environments and new payment infrastructure requirements in Indonesia. IBM’s team of experts worked closely with MII to design a tailored integration solution that addressed the specific challenges of complex banking and financial operations, including connecting core transaction information systems and various customer-facing channels. The solution was developed to support capabilities like Bank Indonesia Fast Payment (BI-FAST) system that was launched in December 2021.

Out-of-box features available to KOMI users through WebMethods technology include:

Online transfer

Facilitates fund transfer using local online transfer networks, with real-time monitoring of all transactions

BI-FAST support

Helps teams implement both BI-FAST phase 1 and phase 2, supporting API connection and helping provide fast and safe transactions

Smart Virtual Account (VA)

Makes it easier to manage and monitor VA transactions and to manage cards issued by the bank

Host-to-host payment

Features one platform for bill payment that is ready for open API adoption and can manage and utilize API in an effective, secured and scalable manner

IBM webMethods and KOMI offer several features and benefits for banking and financial services clients.

Self-service integration: Non-developers and non-technical users can build, configure and manage integrations without coding expertise, significantly reducing dependency on IT departments and accelerating integration projects.

Centralized data management: By leveraging webMethods, KOMI compiles transactions information in a centralized location, minimizing service disruptions caused by data and application incompatibilities and improving data accessibility. Users can now have access to the data they need, when they need it.

Hybrid cloud-based integration: KOMI, built on hybrid cloud computing, reduces the need for on-premises integration hardware, decreasing capital expenditure and simplifying operational complexity.

Automated workflows: IBM webMethods enables businesses using KOMI to create workflows that connect applications, streamline processes and automate repetitive tasks, allowing users to focus on higher-value work and increasing overall productivity.

Built-in API management: The API capabilities of IBM webMethods enables KOMI to offer a more scalable, secure solution for managing APIs throughout the lifecycle, eliminating the need for custom API publishing or combining APIs from other services.

The subscription-based pricing model of IBM webMethods makes it a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional integration solutions. By leveraging the IBMs webMethods platform, KOMI creates a single source of truth for its users’ data, improves connectivity across applications and increases the overall agility of the business. This empowers MII’s clients to focus on delivering better experiences to their customers, driving growth and innovation in their business.