Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII), an IBM Build Partner from Indonesia, specializes in providing robust integration solutions to businesses, particularly in the banking and financial segments. As a key player in the transaction and application integration landscape, MII wanted to help companies successfully deal with the challenges of complex and inefficient legacy systems.
Many companies with sprawling enterprise-level IT environments require extensive setup and maintenance practices to optimize integrations. This level of complexity leads to a heavy reliance on skilled employees and increased operational complications. The inefficiencies in transactions information accessibility and connectivity between various applications and services result in service disruptions, hinder collaboration and slow the pace of digital transformation initiatives. These challenges can significantly impede a company’s ability to leverage real-time data and streamline processes, ultimately affecting customer satisfaction and overall business performance.
MII recognized the need for an integration solution to solve these integration challenges—and help companies quickly adapt to changing business needs and maintain a competitive edge.
MII teamed up with IBM to create a dynamic iPaaS solution with data, application and hybrid cloud integration capabilities—KOMI. MII chose IBM because of their robust hybrid integration offerings, extensive industry expertise and strong build partner relationship. They used the IBM® webMethods® Hybrid Integration platform as the foundation for MII’s specialized integration solution.
The collaboration between MII and IBM began with a thorough assessment of existing enterprise environments and new payment infrastructure requirements in Indonesia. IBM’s team of experts worked closely with MII to design a tailored integration solution that addressed the specific challenges of complex banking and financial operations, including connecting core transaction information systems and various customer-facing channels. The solution was developed to support capabilities like Bank Indonesia Fast Payment (BI-FAST) system that was launched in December 2021.
Out-of-box features available to KOMI users through WebMethods technology include:
IBM webMethods and KOMI offer several features and benefits for banking and financial services clients.
Self-service integration: Non-developers and non-technical users can build, configure and manage integrations without coding expertise, significantly reducing dependency on IT departments and accelerating integration projects.
Centralized data management: By leveraging webMethods, KOMI compiles transactions information in a centralized location, minimizing service disruptions caused by data and application incompatibilities and improving data accessibility. Users can now have access to the data they need, when they need it.
Hybrid cloud-based integration: KOMI, built on hybrid cloud computing, reduces the need for on-premises integration hardware, decreasing capital expenditure and simplifying operational complexity.
Automated workflows: IBM webMethods enables businesses using KOMI to create workflows that connect applications, streamline processes and automate repetitive tasks, allowing users to focus on higher-value work and increasing overall productivity.
Built-in API management: The API capabilities of IBM webMethods enables KOMI to offer a more scalable, secure solution for managing APIs throughout the lifecycle, eliminating the need for custom API publishing or combining APIs from other services.
The subscription-based pricing model of IBM webMethods makes it a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional integration solutions. By leveraging the IBMs webMethods platform, KOMI creates a single source of truth for its users’ data, improves connectivity across applications and increases the overall agility of the business. This empowers MII’s clients to focus on delivering better experiences to their customers, driving growth and innovation in their business.
Thanks to the integration capabilities of IBM webMethods and KOMI, banking and financial services companies can now allocate resources more efficiently and focus on strategic initiatives.
KOMI users can expect to see a 40% reduction in integration project timelines and a 30% decrease in IT support requests related to integration issues, according to a 2024 Forrester Consulting report.1 KOMI users’ day-to-day work environments have seen a notable improvement with employees now able to access and share data seamlessly across applications. This has fostered enhanced collaboration and streamlined processes, ultimately leading to a more agile and responsive organization.
As a testament to the benefits of webMethods, the CIO of a company that has adopted KOMI says, “With the IBM webMethods solution, we’ve not only simplified our integration landscape but also unlocked new opportunities for innovation. Our team can now focus on driving business value rather than grappling with integration complexities.”
The banking and financial industry at large has also taken notice of the success of KOMI. Companies leveraging KOMI have set a benchmark for digital transformation, demonstrating the power of hybrid cloud-based integration in driving business agility and customer satisfaction.
MII plans to further explore the capabilities of IBM webMethods and KOMI, integrating additional applications and services to continue fueling their clients’ digital transformation journeys. IBM will remain a key collaborator, providing ongoing support and expertise to ensure MII’s continued success in harnessing the full potential of webMethods.
PT. Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)is a subsidiary of the publicly listed PT. Metrodata Electronics, Tbk, established in 1996. Based in Indonesia, MII specializes in providing information and communications technology (ICT) services to enterprises and corporations. The company’s offerings include infrastructure, ICT managed services, system integration and full-scale enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation. MII also provides ICT management and consulting services based on industry best practices.
