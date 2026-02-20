Mitchell Services has strengthened its risk management capability by leveraging IBM’s AI-powered risk management solution, CaNeTA. Using FY24/25 incident and near miss data, the project produced a data-driven mathematical analysis and visualisation that quantified and prioritised preventive actions.

By applying CaNeTA, Mitchell Services identified key risk propagation pathways, including incidents propagating through ‘damage’ events often linked to transportation and logistics. The analysis revealed that wildlife interactions and unsecured loads emerged as critical bridging events, and vehicle incidents and communication failures can have disproportionate downstream safety impacts. These quantified insights enabled Mitchell Services to broaden oversight beyond core drilling operations, re-establish transportation, logistics and maintenance as core critical risk domains, and uplift critical control verification by shifting from presence-based checks to efficacy-based verification, particularly for logistics and transportation activities. Protocols were also enhanced to complete whole-of-system integrity checks before and after transportation events. With these new capabilities, Mitchell Services is better equipped to make informed decisions about risk, energy release and control effectiveness, supporting continued improvement in safety performance and operational resilience.