Securing the food supply chain: MHP reinvents its security operations

Building a modern Security Operations Center to protect critical IT and OT environments
MHP is one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated agribusinesses is a key contributor to the global food supply chain. MHP recognizes cybersecurity as a strategic priority. To safeguard its critical IT and OT environments, MHP needed to modernize its security operations. The goal was to enhance operational resilience, ensure business continuity and maintain trust across its global ecosystem. MHP faced the challenge of strengthening its security posture to protect against high-profile cyber threats in the era of cloud and AI. The company required a robust Security Operations Center (SOC) that could provide centralized visibility, advanced analytics and automated response capabilities to detect and respond to cyber threats effectively. To address this challenge, MHP collaborated with IBM to build a modern SOC powered by IBM QRadar SIEM and QRadar SOAR.
faster threat detection with centralized visibility
coordinated incident handling with automated response
Before this transformation, the MHP faced significant challenges in managing its growing and increasingly complex IT environment. Security teams struggled with fragmented visibility across multiple systems, manual alert handling, and an overwhelming volume of events that led to delayed detection and response. The lack of centralized correlation and standardized incident response processes increased the risk of missed threats and prolonged dwell time, directly impacting the company’s ability to protect critical assets and maintain business continuity.
MHP was able to modernize its cybersecurity operations by building a centralized SOC powered by IBM® Qradar® SIEM and IBM QRadar SOAR. By consolidating telemetry from across on-prem and cloud environments, MHP cyber team gained real-time visibility into threats, enabling near real-time event correlation. Advanced analytics and use case tuning allowed the SOC to detect suspicious activity within seconds instead of hours, shifting the security posture from reactive to proactive.
With the integration of automated playbooks in QRadar SOAR, incident response became streamlined and consistent across teams. Routine tasks such as enrichment, triage, and containment were automated, reducing mean time to respond (MTTR) and freeing analysts to focus on high-impact threats. As a result, the company achieved a measurable improvement in detection speed and response efficiency, strengthening its resilience against modern cyberattacks while ensuring continuous protection of critical business assets.
MHP has significantly enhanced its cybersecurity posture with the implementation of IBM QRadar SIEM and QRadar SOAR. The modern Security Operations Center (SOC) provides centralized visibility, advanced analytics and automated response, enabling faster threat detection and coordinated incident handling. This transformation strengthens operational resilience, business continuity and trust across MHP’s global ecosystem. By leveraging IBM QRadar SIEM, MHP can collect and correlate data from various sources across its IT environment into a holistic view of security events. The integrated user behavior analytics module helps distinguish normal user behavior from anomalies, allowing teams to react faster to malicious activity. With IBM QRadar SOAR, analysts use the SOAR console for daily tasks, such as ticket management, metrics tracking and case-specific instructions, enhancing their ability to analyze, respond to and manage security incidents effectively. The CISO of MHP, Yurii Shatylo, notes, “This is not just a security project—it is a foundation of trust, stability and resilience for MHP’s entire ecosystem.” The new SOC has become a critical component in MHP’s cybersecurity strategy, enabling the company to respond to cyber threats more efficiently and effectively.
MHP is an international food and agri company, which produces high-quality healthy food products that enhance its consumers’ lives. It has production facilities in Ukraine, Spain and throughout South-Eastern Europe, and is a specialist in the application and deployment of the latest food and agri-technologies across its operations. MHP’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 38,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, MHP is ranked among Ukraine’s top 20 employers, according to Forbes Ukraine. MHP is is the largest single taxpayer across Ukraine’sagricultural sector and was recognised by Forbes Ukraine as one of the country’s top investors in 2024. MHP is the leading poultry producer in Europe according to the WattPoultry ranking. MHP exports its products to over 80 countries worldwide. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with its partners, operates several chains, including the MeatMarket stores and Döner Market outlets. The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.