Securing the food supply chain: MHP reinvents its security operations

Before this transformation, the MHP faced significant challenges in managing its growing and increasingly complex IT environment. Security teams struggled with fragmented visibility across multiple systems, manual alert handling, and an overwhelming volume of events that led to delayed detection and response. The lack of centralized correlation and standardized incident response processes increased the risk of missed threats and prolonged dwell time, directly impacting the company’s ability to protect critical assets and maintain business continuity.

MHP was able to modernize its cybersecurity operations by building a centralized SOC powered by IBM® Qradar® SIEM and IBM QRadar SOAR. By consolidating telemetry from across on-prem and cloud environments, MHP cyber team gained real-time visibility into threats, enabling near real-time event correlation. Advanced analytics and use case tuning allowed the SOC to detect suspicious activity within seconds instead of hours, shifting the security posture from reactive to proactive.

With the integration of automated playbooks in QRadar SOAR, incident response became streamlined and consistent across teams. Routine tasks such as enrichment, triage, and containment were automated, reducing mean time to respond (MTTR) and freeing analysts to focus on high-impact threats. As a result, the company achieved a measurable improvement in detection speed and response efficiency, strengthening its resilience against modern cyberattacks while ensuring continuous protection of critical business assets.