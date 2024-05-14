Meemoo is a nonprofit organization funded by the Flemish government and focused on preserving Flemish history. Nico Verplancke, General Manager, explains: “We work together with about 160 media organizations in Flanders, including public broadcasters and regional broadcasters, as well as performing art centers and other heritage institutions, to digitize historical content. This can include everything from theatre performances to images of a strike to footage of a speech made in the 1940s. It’s a very diverse set of material.”

It’s also a very large set of material. The meemoo archive already contains about 19 PB of data, and that number grows by approximately 2 PB each year. Meemoo makes the material available to the citizens of Flanders for a variety of uses, collaborating with cultural, heritage and media organizations to carry out projects designed to help preserve and celebrate the region’s rich history. One of meemoo’s flagship projects is The Archive for Education.

Mr. Verplancke explains: “The Archive for Education is one of the channels we use to make our content partners’ archive material come alive. We believe that audiovisual material is a really great way for teachers to connect with young people. It’s a much more natural way for today’s teachers to explain things than just drawing something on a blackboard.”

“The platform has been really successful. We see an increase in the number of teachers and pupils using The Archive for Education while the available audiovisual material continues to grow,” he says. However, as is often the case, the platform’s success clearly indicated that its original, internal infrastructure would not be sufficient for long.