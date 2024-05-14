In 2018, when new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ali Haji joined Mawgif, he became concerned that the data created by these parking transactions was not being captured or used efficiently. Ali Haji comes from a wealth of experience in the car parking industry, having worked for one of the largest car parking companies in the UK and Europe.

“I believe in working smarter rather than harder and I was used to having information at the touch of a button,” says Ali Haji, CFO and board member at Mawgif, who previously worked for a large UK firm in charge of parking operations for Heathrow and Gatwick airports. “When it comes to the month-end cycle, I should be able to review and finalize the previous month’s financial accounts in four days.” But Haji learned that it took Mawgif 20 days to prepare the monthly report.

Mawgif staffers exported data from different databases, downloaded PDF files and manually entered information into Microsoft Excel spreadsheets. The process was prone to duplication and calculation errors that made it hard to reconcile discrepancies.

Long delays in financial and operational reporting also had strategic implications. As a rapidly growing company looking for new business opportunities, Mawgif needed current and complete data to support decisions related to choosing new locations, awarding contracts and preparing business forecasts.

“With over 4,000 parking machines and meters, it’s pretty much like how a casino works and you have to monitor every transaction,” says Haji. “I did a complete drains-up review of the operating and financial system to see how we could capture and audit every transaction. It was a daunting exercise.”

In the UK, Haji relied on IBM analytics software to streamline operational and financial reporting and planning. “One of the first things I did when I came to Mawgif in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was to call IBM Business Partner 1Direction Global in Riyadh because they have a strong background with IBM analytics solutions.”

“Mawgif had issues using spreadsheets and did not have actual figures when the financial team met with management and the board of directors,” says Bhupendra Berdia, Co-Founder and Managing Director at 1Direction Global. “When they approached us, we immediately started information gathering sessions and discussions.”

Time was of the essence, especially when suspicions arose that, due to the inability to capture real-time transactional data, an unknown amount of parking proceeds were at risk for theft. “Every day that passed was an issue for me,” says Haji. “I asked Bhupendra, ‘How could we get this done as soon as possible?’”