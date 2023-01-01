“Mastech InfoTrellis, a leader in the design and delivery of digital transformation and data management solutions, is impressed with the approach IBM is taking with their watsonx.data offerings. We strongly believe that capabilities like self-service data access while ensuring security and compliance with centralised governance and local automated policy enforcement are instrumental in furthering our clients’ abilities to activate their unstructured and structured data at scale and in a timely manner to unlock its full potential for decision-making.”



Kevin Burnley

Sales Director

Mastech InfoTrellis