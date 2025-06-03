Chinese has a formidable reputation for being difficult to learn. Indeed, according to MandarinMaster, 80% of people who take up the language ultimately abandon their studies.

But what if new approaches and technologies could help people stay the course and achieve fluency in Chinese? This question is just what Philippe Laurent, a French native and fluent Chinese speaker, asked himself.

With China becoming an increasingly important player on the global scene, Philippe Laurent set up MandarinMaster as an online learning platform designed to enable anyone to learn Chinese without becoming discouraged.

The company’s pedagogical philosophy is inspired by an old Chinese proverb, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Indeed, in the very first lesson MandarinMaster presents are two Chinese characters—一步 (Yībù)—meaning “one step.”

Philippe Laurent explains, “We propose a slow and regular rhythm of learning that is culturally very Chinese in nature. MandarinMaster starts literally with one step, and it’s like you’re stepping on board a train. If you stay on that train for three years, completing 30 minutes of study a day, you’ll speak Chinese fluently by the end of the journey.”

The key difficulty for non-native learners of Chinese is the language’s system of tones. The spoken language has four tones and mastering them is critical to making yourself understood. For example, the word “ma” can mean “mother,” “hemp,” “horse” or “to scold” depending on which tone is used. It can also be used without tone to indicate a question.

“To make MandarinMaster a success, we needed to enable the platform to validate pronunciation,” says Philippe Laurent.