Reducing operational complexity with unified observability

As an AI-powered business intelligence and analytics platform, Lumenore helps enterprises turn complex data into actionable insights. But as the platform expanded across Kubernetes clusters, containerized microservices, cloud services and on-premises infrastructure, maintaining consistent visibility and performance became increasingly difficult.

How do you proactively monitor dozens of interconnected services spread across multiple production, staging, development and testing environments—without adding operational complexity? Traditional monitoring tools created fragmented visibility, forcing engineering teams to switch between multiple dashboards to investigate incidents. This slowed troubleshooting, made dependency mapping more difficult and limited the team’s ability to identify performance issues before they affected users. Lumenore needed a unified observability solution to improve operational efficiency while supporting continued platform growth.