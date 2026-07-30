Reducing operational complexity with unified observability

Lumenore streamlines monitoring and speeds up root cause analysis
As an AI-powered business intelligence and analytics platform, Lumenore helps enterprises turn complex data into actionable insights. But as the platform expanded across Kubernetes clusters, containerized microservices, cloud services and on-premises infrastructure, maintaining consistent visibility and performance became increasingly difficult.
How do you proactively monitor dozens of interconnected services spread across multiple production, staging, development and testing environments—without adding operational complexity? Traditional monitoring tools created fragmented visibility, forcing engineering teams to switch between multiple dashboards to investigate incidents. This slowed troubleshooting, made dependency mapping more difficult and limited the team’s ability to identify performance issues before they affected users. Lumenore needed a unified observability solution to improve operational efficiency while supporting continued platform growth.
Lumenore selected IBM® Instana® Observability, now part of the IBM Concert® platform, after evaluating multiple observability vendors, citing its lightweight deployment, automatic instrumentation and cost-effectiveness. Without requiring extensive code changes or manual configuration, Instana automatically discovered applications, infrastructure components and service dependencies across the company’s Kubernetes-based microservices environment.
The deployment established a centralized observability platform spanning applications, Kubernetes workloads, containers, infrastructure and databases. By using distributed tracing, automatic service discovery, dependency mapping, intelligent alerting (called SmartAlertsTM) and Real User Monitoring (RUM), engineering teams at Lumenore gained end-to-end visibility from user transactions through backend services. Instead of relying on multiple monitoring tools in the past, now these teams executed proactive monitoring, faster troubleshooting and precise root cause analysis across hybrid environments.
With IBM Instana, Lumenore transformed how its engineering teams monitor and manage distributed applications. Centralized observability reduced monitoring complexity while enabling engineers to quickly trace issues across applications, Kubernetes workloads, infrastructure and databases from a single platform.
The IBM solution reduced root cause analysis time by approximately 41%, helping teams resolve incidents faster and improve platform reliability through proactive monitoring and intelligent alerting. Greater visibility into service dependencies, strengthened operational efficiency and enhanced the customer experience, by minimizing the impact of performance issues. As customer workloads continue to grow, IBM Instana provides the scalable observability foundation Lumenore needs to confidently support expansion, improve resilience and maintain high service quality across increasingly complex hybrid environments.
Lumenore is an AI-powered business intelligence and analytics platform headquartered in Michigan, Detroit, USA. The platform helps organizations integrate data from multiple sources, generate AI-driven insights and make faster business decisions through conversational analytics, predictive intelligence and interactive dashboards. Lumenore serves enterprises across industries operating in complex hybrid cloud environments.
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