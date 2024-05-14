Lufthansa, in partnership with IBM Watson Advertising, put the power of AI-powered technology to work by launching the first IBM Watson Advertising Conversations campaign for the airline industry in 2018, allowing consumers to interact with them in a brand new way via dynamic ads on The Weather Channel properties and across Lufthansa’s media campaign.

This conversational marketing experience brought forth inspirational messaging to users and provided delightful travel facts related to featured international cities, helping to uncover valuable insights such as:

The top-performing first frame messaging was “What language makes the world sound beautiful?”

Users selected French as the most beautiful language.

Frankfurt and Paris were the top destinations users wanted to explore.

While Lufthansa uncovered some valuable learnings in 2018, IBM Watson Advertising evolved this experience in 2019 to allow the consumer to discover what was most important to them. This helped to reveal even more valuable insights about consumers and their travel preferences, acting as a massive virtual focus group for the Lufthansa brand by bringing awareness to unanticipated trends and helping to inform Lufthansa’s future creative strategies.

This enhancement prompted users with a personality test, which then triggered a unique travel personality and destination recommendations based on that personality.

By leveraging IBM Watson-powered Natural Language Processing and Natural Language Understanding and extensive training on Lufthansa’s product information and FAQs, this helped to enable that 1:1 dialogue and deliver unique and delightful travel inspiration information to each user.

Using Conversations, Lufthansa saw these results: