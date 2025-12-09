Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet teams up with Logicalis Spain and IBM to upgrade their storage infrastructure
Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet is the city council of the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat municipality in Catalonia, Spain. The municipality offers their close to 300,000 residents facilities that include education and healthcare, as well as opportunities to engage in social services and cultural events. These offerings are technologically powered by an internal digital infrastructure for council employees and an external portal that offers secure, 24x7 service access to the residents.
As the existing storage solution used by Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet approached the end of its lifecycle, the council experienced performance issues and found it increasingly difficult to maintain consistency in data availability. To prevent interruptions in mission-critical services and support future innovations, the council sought to modernize their core storage infrastructure while ensuring the transition occurred with minimal disruption and downtime for the residents.
For Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet, the IBM FlashSystem® 5200 arrays were a natural choice given the council had been successfully using IBM technology for many years. Powered by IBM FlashCore® modules, the arrays helped the IT team drive better performance while being cost-effective.
“IBM FlashSystem 5200 offered us low latency and reliability, as well as easy integration with our existing infrastructure,” confirms Marti Duedra, Chief Technology Officer, Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet.
Working with Logicalis Spain, an IBM Platinum Business Partner, the IT team integrated the solution across mainframe and open systems environments. They also upgraded their networking environment by deploying the IBM® Storage Networking SAN64B-7 switch.
“The technical expertise of Logicalis Spain has been second to none,” says Duedra. “Their implementation of IBM HyperSwap® technology helped us easily change our VMware environment to a stretch cluster configuration.”
The IBM storage solution has helped Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet minimize unplanned downtime while improving the performance of over 150 virtual machines (VMs), which run application servers, databases and domain controllers. The solution enhances user experience by delivering microsecond-level responses—even under heavy loads. The hardware-mediated data compression and compactness of the 1 rack unit (1U) array have also helped the council reduce the data center footprint and cut operational costs.
The new active-active architecture enables automatic failover, providing a recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) of zero seconds.
With in-built FIPS 140-2 certified encryption, immutable backups and advanced anomaly detection, IBM FlashSystem 5200 helps boost data security. Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet is now prepared to provide uninterrupted services to thousands of residents and scale their digital offerings.
A leading technology integrator with over 30 years of experience, Logicalis Spain drives digital transformation for organizations through customized, flexible and scalable technology solutions. As an IBM Platinum Business Partner, Logicalis Spain offers services in key areas that include data analytics, cybersecurity and compliance, cloud, and artificial intelligence.
