Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet is the city council of the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat municipality in Catalonia, Spain. The municipality offers their close to 300,000 residents facilities that include education and healthcare, as well as opportunities to engage in social services and cultural events. These offerings are technologically powered by an internal digital infrastructure for council employees and an external portal that offers secure, 24x7 service access to the residents.

As the existing storage solution used by Ajuntament de L’Hospitalet approached the end of its lifecycle, the council experienced performance issues and found it increasingly difficult to maintain consistency in data availability. To prevent interruptions in mission-critical services and support future innovations, the council sought to modernize their core storage infrastructure while ensuring the transition occurred with minimal disruption and downtime for the residents.