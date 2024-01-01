“Leolo IT is excited to partner with IBM to build upon our customers’ existing Informix workloads and explore how watsonx.data can consolidate their data into a single layer for analytics and AI. Similar to the synergies jointly driven by Leolo IT and IBM where IBM Informix and watsonx.ai are being used for use cases such as enhancing document management, Leolo IT is looking forward to the IBM Informix connector to bring enhancements using IBM Informix and watsonx.data in unlocking powerful insights for our customer base through advanced AI applications.”

Henri Cujass

CTO

Leolo IT & Media Consulting GmbH