“Leolo IT is excited to partner with IBM to build upon our customers’ existing Informix workloads and explore how watsonx.data can consolidate their data into a single layer for analytics and AI. Similar to the synergies jointly driven by Leolo IT and IBM where IBM Informix and watsonx.ai are being used for use cases such as enhancing document management, Leolo IT is looking forward to the IBM Informix connector to bring enhancements using IBM Informix and watsonx.data in unlocking powerful insights for our customer base through advanced AI applications.”
Henri Cujass
CTO
Leolo IT & Media Consulting GmbH
Leolo IT (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an IBM Business Partner with close to 20 years of engineering excellence and expertise in information system management and over ten years of expertise in information system development and consulting. The company offers advanced data management solutions with guaranteed database integrity and availability as well as reliable database security infrastructure that guarantees data safety and integrity.
