Financial services firms fall victim to cybersecurity attacks 300 times more frequently than businesses in other industries, which is why our firm has invested in and prioritized our vulnerability management program.

We had a backlog of high and critical vulnerabilities. The sheer volume made reporting, prioritizing, and tracking the issues really challenging. We simply lacked an enterprise-scale solution for vulnerability management.

We had an ineffective solution of complex spreadsheets that extracted large numbers of vulnerabilities from multiple systems and scanners—ultimately leaving both the Vulnerability Management team and other teams responsible for patching unable to deconstruct the complicated reports and drill down into the data. The reports showed an overall number of vulnerabilities and a formula-based key risk indicator, but we needed insight into how that metric was calculated and which vulnerabilities were impacting specific systems.

We felt paralyzed. The output of our vulnerability scanners allowed us to see how many vulnerabilities we had, but we couldn’t reliably correlate the data to specific systems and owners. Without effective reporting, systems administrators didn’t know where to start with patching and the vulnerability team couldn’t provide useful direction.

The stress weighed on our team. The data was so opaque, it felt like we were losing control. Every month, we reported to management, hoping the vulnerability numbers trended down, but we knew we weren’t controlling the outcome. We felt helpless.

Moreover, our vendor at the time did not take ownership of the rising concerns or address the problems with their reporting model that were preventing us from making progress. We needed to overhaul our vulnerability management program and switch vendors.