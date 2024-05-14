In 2019, KNPC began using Easy Memo, a business application developed by IBM Business Partner EBLA Computer Consultancy Company that allows businesses to compose, review, approve and distribute electronic memos or letters. Easy Memo uses the content management capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation to store KNPC’s business-critical memos and correspondence securely.

The solution also enables KNPC to digitally sign documents in a manner that complies with the requirements set forth by Kuwaiti courts, classify them according to KNPC’s unique taxonomy and track them as they move through review and approval processes. Furthermore, Easy Memo allows KNPC to respond to electronic memos in kind, include attachments with memos and perform full content searches.

Employees in the first four KNPC departments to adopt the Easy Memo application were just getting used to the new workflow when the pandemic began. It was clear to Al Rashed and the IT department that the entire organization needed the digital solution but getting buy-in from KNPC’s other 29 departments presented a whole new challenge.

Fortunately, Al Rashed and the IT department knew just what to do. “We had our IT manager send out a digitally signed electronic memo to all department managers. It started a chain reaction as department after department asked to use Easy Memo,” says Al Rashed.

After that, the team brought 2–4 new departments onto the platform each month. “We didn’t even need to do training sessions for it. A short awareness session was more than enough for employees to grasp what it was and how to use it,” Al Rashed notes.