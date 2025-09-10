This project was Kobe Steel's first cross-divisional ERP standardization project, and the production operation of the new system using KOBELCO-SAP went smoothly, successfully solving the core structural business issues that Kobe Steel was facing.

Specifically, the usage rate of SAP standard features increased significantly from the previous 6% to 82%. In head office accounting, the number of add-ons, which had risen to about 400, was reduced to 100. Due to this thorough standardization, costs for new development and maintenance were drastically reduced, and flexibility was increased for future version upgrades and expansions.

At the same time, due to the digitization of forms and online settlement operations, the company moved away from its paper-based culture and saw increased support for flexible work styles. Departmental cooperation and confirmation tasks became unnecessary, thanks to the integration of previously separate headquarters systems, and real-time data access was achieved, reducing waiting times. Further, the strengthening of governance and business control was promoted through the introduction of workflows and redesign of master management.

A noteworthy point throughout this initiative was that even at Kobe Steel, which has a business division system, the IT planning department played a central role in maintaining and operating a company-wide common infrastructure in the application area. The department supported transformation while cooperating with the accounting department and each business division. Until now, the company supported common infrastructure in the areas of information infrastructure and information security, but establishing a new governance system in the wake of this project has led to results that Kobe Steel recognizes among its most important achievements.

Further, with the development of a core business infrastructure, a system is now in place that can smoothly respond to next-generation DX policies such as future use of AI and advanced data analysis. As Kobe Steel's DX promotion partner, IBM will continue to support transformation by applying IBM program management methods to application areas other than SAP in addition to continuing support for operation and maintenance.