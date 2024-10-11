With the hugely successful migration behind it, JLP saw significant benefits, such as improvements in automation testing, with approximately 95% of IBM Sterling Order Management APIs automated and included in daily regressions. The automated build release pipeline streamlined the development process, allowing for continuous, seamless upgrades to functional and technical capabilities while reducing the time for production releases from 4 weeks to 2 weeks. Additionally, JLP was able to increase operational efficiencies, decrease infrastructure maintenance efforts, provide better scalability, enhance productivity, improve automation testing coverage and access innovative features by parallel feature development. These improvements helped the company effortlessly handle both peak and off-peak demands.

JLP successfully migrated a total of 5.7 million closed orders and approximately 170,000 in-flight orders across 6 distinct cutover stages within 3 months. The process helped the company further enhance:

Collaboration with its operations teams

Demand synchronization amid dual runtime environments

Data migration techniques and fine-tuning them

Optimization of infrastructure utilization on SaaS platforms

With the project, JLP is on its way to fully decommissioning its older solution and tackling the migration of orders by web back office, which is linked with its overall strategy. The company also looks to leverage the solution’s additional functionalities, such as Order Service, to provide a single source of truth for customer orders and move away from on-premises to cloud-based solutions.