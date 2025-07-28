About JBCC

JBCC has helped more than 600 customer companies migrate to the cloud with its EcoOne cloud service, with full support ranging from cloud architecture to operations and beyond.

However, after moving to the cloud and starting to use public cloud services, an increasing number of customers began to have problems with invoices for cloud services being higher than expected.

There were a number of reasons for this, including more resources than necessary being allocated to servers and applications, increased log and backup files, and temporarily allocated resources remaining even after cloud use ended. One concerning factor was how difficult these situations were to grasp in the moment. The depreciation of the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the US dollar was another major factor.

To remedy these customer concerns, JBCC has been providing operational status evaluation reports for multi-cloud environments to help optimize cloud utilization.

Although reports compatible with multi-cloud environments were issued through EcoOne's existing services, recommendation reports were issued separately from each cloud, and the results were dependent on criteria and accuracy for each cloud service. To this end, verification by a specialized SE being necessary when actually changing configurations also became an issue.