Smarter cloud governance powers media transformation

The results speak for themselves. Grupo Jaime Câmara has achieved stronger cost transparency, operational efficiency and financial accountability across its cloud environments. With IBM Turbonomic, workloads are continuously optimized for performance and cost, delivering an estimated 25–35% reduction in infrastructure expenses following rightsizing and capacity optimization. IBM Cloudability introduced FinOps practices and tagging strategies that improved visibility by business unit, reducing unidentified cloud resources by approximately 20–30% and supporting more accurate cost allocation. Meanwhile, IBM Instana strengthened application performance and reliability through realtime observability, improving the ability of IT Operations and Systems Engineering teams to detect and resolve incidents more efficiently. Together, these capabilities also reduced requests for additional capacity by roughly 20–30%, enabling better use of existing resources and establishing a governance model that scales with the business—while preparing the organization for next generation innovation, including AI.