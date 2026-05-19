Smarter cloud governance powers media transformation

Globo affiliate Jaime Câmara cuts costs and gains visibility to fuel digital growth
Grupo Jaime Câmara, a leading Globo affiliate and one of Latin America’s largest regional media networks, operates several TV stations, radio stations, newspapers and digital platforms. As part of its digital transformation, the group began migrating core systems to the cloud—a move that marked the start of a broader modernization journey. But with that shift came rising costs and growing complexity. Without clear visibility or accountability, cloud spending became unpredictable—putting both budgets and performance at risk. The challenge: create a sustainable, scalable cloud strategy that aligned IT and business goals while evolving toward deeper governance, financial accountability and application observability—laying the groundwork for future innovation, including AI-powered experiences.
To overcome complexity and rising costs, Grupo Jaime Câmara partnered with IBM and its ecosystem to build a smarter cloud governance model. The journey began with IBM® Turbonomic®, now part of the Concert platform, which automated resource management and continuously optimized workloads to assure application performance while controlling costs. As governance needs evolved, IBM Cloudability® introduced FinOps practices such as standardized tagging and reporting, improving financial transparency and accountability across business units. At the same time, IBM Instana®, now a part of the Concert platform, delivered realtime application observability, enabling IT Operations and Systems Engineering teams to monitor critical services and act proactively on performance issues. Supported by IBM Business Partners TD SYNNEX and 4US Tecnologia, this integrated approach created a foundation for scalable, efficient operations—positioning the organization to advance toward more mature financial governance models and prepare for future innovation, including AI-driven initiatives.
The results speak for themselves. Grupo Jaime Câmara has achieved stronger cost transparency, operational efficiency and financial accountability across its cloud environments. With IBM Turbonomic, workloads are continuously optimized for performance and cost, delivering an estimated 25–35% reduction in infrastructure expenses following rightsizing and capacity optimization. IBM Cloudability introduced FinOps practices and tagging strategies that improved visibility by business unit, reducing unidentified cloud resources by approximately 20–30% and supporting more accurate cost allocation. Meanwhile, IBM Instana strengthened application performance and reliability through realtime observability, improving the ability of IT Operations and Systems Engineering teams to detect and resolve incidents more efficiently. Together, these capabilities also reduced requests for additional capacity by roughly 20–30%, enabling better use of existing resources and establishing a governance model that scales with the business—while preparing the organization for next generation innovation, including AI.
Grupo Jaime Câmara is one of Brazil’s largest regional media networks and a leading Globo affiliate. Headquartered in the Central-West region, the group operates eleven television stations, nine radio stations and multiple newspapers and digital platforms. Founded over six decades ago, they reach millions of viewers and readers daily, delivering trusted news and entertainment across channels. Known for their commitment to innovation, the group continues to modernize their operations to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving media landscape.
4US Tecnologia is a Brazilian IT company founded in 2020, specializing in cloud governance, FinOps, cybersecurity and infrastructure optimization. With an AI First positioning, the company leverages AI agents to enhance customers’ operations, financial management and security. As a partner of IBM, Microsoft and Google, 4US accelerates digital transformation across sectors such as public services, retail and agribusiness.
TD SYNNEX is a leading global IT distributor formed in 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation. Operating in over 100 countries with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers end-to-end technology solutions across cloud, AI, security and data management. As IBM and Red Hat’s largest global value-added distributor, TD SYNNEX enables partners and clients to deploy tailored IBM solutions through their Embedded Solution Agreement (ESA). They also serve as IBM’s exclusive Global Training Provider, offering world-class certifications and technical education to strengthen ecosystem capabilities.
Discover how IBM Cloudability brings financial transparency through FinOps practices and how IBM Instana delivers AI-driven observability for faster, smarter decisions. Together with IBM Turbonomic, these solutions enable cost optimization, performance assurance and scalable governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
© Copyright IBM Corporation, May, 2026.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.