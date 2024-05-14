International Fitness Company

The company chose IBM Services to work with it on the multiple phases of its global ERP deployment. “We needed a local partner with truly global reach,” says the Head of Technology. “That is the primary reason why we selected IBM. Other benefits came along with it, such as a robust selection process, flexible delivery models and pricing, and the ability to leverage resources in different locations, depending on skill and knowledge.”

The business first engaged with IBM Services in March 2018. As part of an IBM Microsoft Dynamics Value Assessment, IBM consultants guided the IT and finance teams through an in-depth ERP software evaluation. Employing IBM Enterprise Design Thinking™ methodology, they helped align the organization’s business-driven solution requirements with best practices. Throughout the process, they covered virtually all aspects associated with adopting each offering, including how each one would affect the company’s budgeting, forecasting, reporting and other financial processes; impact its IT infrastructure and staff; drive efficiencies; and reduce risk. The IBM consultants also identified potential user issues and brainstormed solutions. They then conducted a cost-benefit analysis to determine the anticipated value associated with licensing and implementing each offering.

At the end of the assessment period, the Head of Technology selected the Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution without hesitation. “IBM’s process gave me confidence to stand in front of the board, put my hand on my heart, and say I absolutely believe that this is the right way to go,” he says.

In July 2018, prior to the worldwide Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation, IBM Services assumed management and licensing of the company’s on-premises Microsoft Dynamics AX software. By replacing local-based IT support services with outsourced resources from the IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) in India, the business realized significant cost savings during the interim basis in which IBM helped plan a multiphase ERP deployment.

Together, the two companies designed new business models and finance processes using Microsoft Dynamic 365 standardized functionality with very few customizations. “Both IBM and our team have been really strict on aligning to out-of-the-box functions, and there's some massively clear benefits because of it,” explains the Head of Technology, calling out faster rollout speed, streamlined monthly software updates and significantly reduced TCO. Once the company automates and consolidates its core finance operations using standardized functions, he adds, it can introduce other, more innovative features, drawing on IBM’s in-depth knowledge of the Microsoft product roadmap if needed. “IBM has innovation at its core, and they're always looking at ways to improve our business. In regard to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 application, I know I've got great advice,” he says.

The global rollout began at the company’s headquarters. Taking advantage of Microsoft Dynamics 365 data migration tools, IBM rapidly transferred data from the previous on-premises application to the new SaaS solution, deployed on a Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform. An early adopter of cloud technologies, the company had already moved its other mission-critical systems to a cloud platform. IBM specialists helped refine the cloud strategy to accommodate the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 offering. In July 2019, the solution went live, on time and on budget, and IBM next turned its attention to rollouts in other geographies.

With each rollout, IBM can deliver value by pulling in data privacy, tax and other experts who understand the local complexities of operating in each region. For example, IBM helps ensure that the business prevents theft of cardholder data by complying with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) wherever the company operates. In addition, IBM can provide rapid access to Microsoft Dynamics software specialists based in each geography and serve as the initial contact point for reaching out to Microsoft should any issues arise. As each deployment is completed, IBM will then provide ongoing maintenance and support services through its worldwide data center network.