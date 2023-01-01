“We recognize the importance of watsonx.data and the development of the open-source components that it’s built upon. We look forward to partnering with IBM to optimize the watsonx.data stack, achieving breakthrough performance through our joint technological contributions to the Presto open-source community.”
Das Kamhout
VP and Senior Principal Engineer
Intel
Intel’s (link resides outside of ibm.com) mission is to shape the future of technology to help create a better future for the entire world. By pushing forward in fields like AI, analytics and cloud-to-edge technology, Intel’s work is at the heart of countless innovations. From major breakthroughs like self-driving cars and rebuilding the coral reefs, to things that make everyday life better like blockbuster effects and improved shopping experiences—they’re all powered by Intel technology.
