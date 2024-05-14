BAs needed better visibility and insight into processes across business units. Sometimes a business need can be addressed by tweaking a process rather than developing new software. When appropriate, this typically results in a much less expensive alternative. In an effort to address the situation, Insperity enlisted the support of IBM Blueworks Live, a business process modeling software, to help identify where process changes may be the best solution.



“Without having the insight that comes from actually mapping a business process, we weren’t able to consistently make that evaluation,” says Elston. “We relied upon the product owner’s understanding of the existing business processes.”



“IBM Blueworks Live software provides the right structure and accountability for the BAs to leverage with their software developers, scrum masters and product owners,” says Law. “Teams can build an accurate picture of what’s happening today in those business processes, and clearly understand exactly where the issues are and potential enhancements that need to be made. They’re able to get more clarity about the reasons why a product owner wants a change.”



The first step BAs are now encouraged to take when approached by a product owner is to review the as-is process using IBM Blueworks Live, which provides everyone involved with a single frame of reference. Only the BAs hold editor licenses in Blueworks Live, which gives them sole responsibility for creating process models, but it also positions product owners in an advisory role, so they may impart their knowledge of their business processes to the BA. Often the product owners gain insight into their own processes when participating in the business process modeling exercise.



“Blueworks helps from the standpoint of acquiring business process knowledge and it allows our BAs to map out their understanding of the business process before involving the product owner, who can later vet the BAs understanding,” says Law. “It allows the team to very quickly reach a collective understanding, ask more poignant questions and identify “gotcha scenarios” that can really cause delays if discovered later in the software development process.”