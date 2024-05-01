immocloud is a new online solution that makes managing real estate more efficient by fully digitizing processes between tenants and landlords.
Users of immocloud (link resides outside of ibm.com) are able to provide restricted access to tax and bank consultants, as well as a variety of other necessary landlord partners, such as cleaning services and maintenance. immocloud also offers a variety of digital services, including banking integrations, document management and landlord-to-tenant communication tools.
Offering a robust range of services means there are many applications for immocloud’s engineering team to build and manage. Henning Pautsch, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at immocloud, knew his small team had a lot of work ahead of them and not a single second to waste. As he puts it, “There are a lot of moving parts that add to the complexity of it all.”
As each segment of immocloud’s service offerings came online, the team needed an observability solution for its containerized applications. It had to be affordable and void of setup headaches, unlike the solutions Pautsch used before.
“I’ve used a competitive solution in the past,” says Pautsch. “It was really hard work to define the metrics you want to see. The solution was really expensive. This was not an option [for immocloud]. We couldn’t spend hundreds of thousands per year on a solution. Also, we really didn’t like the UI.”
immocloud uses Instana to establish performance monitoring in seconds to support new, fast-evolving applications
For immocloud, a rapid develop-and-deploy cycle is key. The company needed an observability tool that could handle many frequent releases and not require any hand-holding. “This is where Instana came in,” says Pautsch. His team appreciated how the IBM Instana® Observability solution enabled them to see their entire infrastructure within moments of setup, and how rapidly they were alerted to issues. The team utilizes custom Instana dashboards and alerting to get a snapshot of all their important metrics in one spot.
“We don’t have to think of it most of the time,” says Pautsch. “Even with new services, we don’t have to think ‘What do we need there?’ We just run the Instana agents and they’re monitored.”
The Instana solution has enabled the small team at immocloud to quickly develop new products on a fast development cycle without any of the typical strains that come with implementing legacy monitoring technologies.
“Instana provides an out-of-the-box working solution if you need health and performance monitoring running in a few seconds without many configurations,” says Pautsch.
