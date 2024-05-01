Users of immocloud (link resides outside of ibm.com) are able to provide restricted access to tax and bank consultants, as well as a variety of other necessary landlord partners, such as cleaning services and maintenance. immocloud also offers a variety of digital services, including banking integrations, document management and landlord-to-tenant communication tools.

Offering a robust range of services means there are many applications for immocloud’s engineering team to build and manage. Henning Pautsch, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at immocloud, knew his small team had a lot of work ahead of them and not a single second to waste. As he puts it, “There are a lot of moving parts that add to the complexity of it all.”

As each segment of immocloud’s service offerings came online, the team needed an observability solution for its containerized applications. It had to be affordable and void of setup headaches, unlike the solutions Pautsch used before.

“I’ve used a competitive solution in the past,” says Pautsch. “It was really hard work to define the metrics you want to see. The solution was really expensive. This was not an option [for immocloud]. We couldn’t spend hundreds of thousands per year on a solution. Also, we really didn’t like the UI.”