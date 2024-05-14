iKure has set up a chain of primary healthcare clinics, with the objective of providing affordable and accessible healthcare using technology. Front-line healthcare workers from these clinics travel deep into rural India to meet patients and carry out basic diagnostic tests. The data collected via tests, wearable patches and reports along with patients’ demographics and pre-existing conditions are collected and transmitted to the iKure platform created on IBM Cloud.

Using IBM Cloud Pak, iKure is helping doctors to access this data remotely and prioritize treatment of patients in rural areas. Previously, doctors would manually sieve through thousands of patient profiles to determine the most at-risk cases. Now, the system uses machine learning to rank patients according to their severity, selecting the most pressing cases for analysis which enables cardiologists to score patients accurately for faster diagnoses.