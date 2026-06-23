Our HR transformation journey began almost 10 years ago. At the time, we didn’t know how broadly it would reshape the organization. There was no grand plan—just a response to the challenges of the moment.

Our budget was shrinking even as our work grew more complex. At the same time, consumer technology outside IBM was becoming faster, more intuitive and more personal—raising expectations that inevitably followed employees into the workplace.

By 2016, those forces reached an inflection point. We realized it was time to try something bold. Traditional HR systems and operating models could no longer keep pace with the scale and speed of change underway.

The moment called for a move that would reimagine how we worked and redefine what it meant to be an HR professional at IBM.

Enter conversational AI chatbots.