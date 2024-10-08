The CIO organization implemented a cloud-based data protection solution using IBM Business Partner Cobalt Iron and IBM technology, including IBM® Storage Protect and IBM Storage FlashSystem®. Cobalt Iron offered a centralized self-service portal to control and configure backups, schedules and policies. It also provided a dashboard to see the status and health of the protected environment. Storage Protect provided data resilience for physical file servers, virtual environments and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications while IBM FlashSystem delivered flash array storage with low latency.

The solution provided a centralized portal with enterprise-class backup and restore features for Red Hat® containers, Red Hat virtual machines, IBM AIX®, Microsoft Windows, Linux® and Linux on IBM Z, as well as IBM Db2® and SQL databases. It integrated nodes from multiple platforms to streamline the CIO hosted production applications backup and restore procedures by providing a single pane of glass to execute all operational management directly from the portal including provisioning new systems, changing schedules and adjusting management policies.

Going forward, the CIO organization plans to continue providing second-level support to the application owners and collaborating with Cobalt Iron to help further enhance product features and capabilities.