The IBM CIO organization established its API Economy platform for the company in 2014 to provide a security-rich API hosting platform designed for continuous availability for use by IBM employees, customers and partners. The platform enables the creation, marketing, tracking and management of APIs for internal use and is built using IBM API Connect, an enterprise solution for centralized API management that stores APIs and their documentation. API Connect manages subscriptions via access credentials and has a consolidated API catalog.

Initially, the API Economy platform managed APIs for the IBM CIO organization exclusively. But over time, it evolved to support company-wide and third-party APIs. Currently, the platform supports two API services: Blue API, providing internal APIs for IBM business applications, and API Hub, providing IBM APIs for IBM clients and IBM Business Partners. When developers are building new applications, they’ll first check within an API catalog to find an API and subscribe to it. Once subscribed, they receive API keys, which are secret client IDs, to call the API.

API consumers use the API catalog and API documentation to find and use APIs, while API providers configure, test and publish APIs and documentation to the API catalog and the API configuration to the gateway.

“To have an effective API Economy, there needs to be a cultural shift at an organization level, more than just a technological shift. When a provider builds an API, rather than doing so at a project level, they should onboard it into a common catalog (like Blue API) for others to access and use,” says Kyle Frohling, manager of the API Hub for the IBM CIO organization. “Additionally, you need a dedicated team behind the API Connect service to ensure an effective transition to an API Economy. Due to the cultural shift, it takes guidance, process advocates and enablement to transition teams from one-off solutions to a centralized solution.”

Frohling adds that the developers taking advantage of the platform come from across all IBM organizations, globally. “You would think most developers understand APIs, but in practice, there are teams that are mature and that understand development and IBM practices, while others require API support,” he says. “As a result, there must be education and training material to provide guidance about the service, its value and how to get started. Interaction with the API development team early in the process is also key to adopting the right API practices. Another lesson learned is to make the API Connect solution as self-service as possible.”