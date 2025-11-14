IBM and AWS enable global growth with AI and cloud

Enterprises accelerate international expansion through IBM and AWS solutions to strengthen localization, supply chains and customer engagement

Enterprises seek stronger global presence

As enterprises expand into international markets, they’re moving from simply exporting products to building end-to-end global value chains. To achieve this vision, they’re evolving to encompass R&D, design, production, sales and service. As they implement new processes, organizations are focusing on four strategic priorities:

  • Adapting to local markets: Developing deeper insights into regional cultures and customer behaviors to create offerings that resonate and build a strong local brand presence
  • Building efficient supply chains: Establishing sustainable, agile, and cost-effective logistics models that can scale across borders while ensuring resilience
  • Delivering seamless customer engagement: Providing 24×7 multilingual support and consistent service experiences to strengthen trust and loyalty worldwide
  • Creating unified technology foundations: Implementing flexible IT architectures that integrate global operations, streamline processes and enable digital-first growth.

By aligning around these priorities, enterprises are setting the stage for long-term international success with greater agility, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.
50% faster transaction response time 60% higher cross-border consulting efficiency
Digital-first strategies fuel localization on a global scale

To accelerate global expansion, enterprises are embracing a “3 plus 1” strategy, with AI and cloud architecture at the core. This approach equips organizations with the ability to establish deeper market connections, strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance customer engagement and operate on unified technology platforms. By embedding the following principles into their value chains, enterprises position themselves to “go out, stand firm and go far” in international markets.

  1. Marketing localization: Building authentic brand presence and aligning content with regional cultures and customer needs
  2. Supply chain localization: Optimizing logistics, warehousing and inventory management to deliver efficiency and agility across borders
  3. After-sales service localization: Creating consistent, multilingual, 24×7 customer engagement capabilities powered by digital platforms
  4. Unified global IT architecture (“+1”): Integrating global operations with local execution through flexible, scalable technology foundations
Enterprises unlock measurable global impact

The adoption of this digital-first “3 plus 1” strategy is already delivering significant results for enterprises across multiple industries:

  • A new energy vehicle company reduced service response times from 2 weeks to a single day by applying AI-driven customer feedback analysis.
  • A global chemical enterprise deployed an AI-powered supply chain control tower, cutting risk confirmation from 3 days to 1 hour and resolution time from 1 day to just 10 minutes.
  • A logistics technology company enhanced overseas supply chain management with AWS cloud, accelerating application rollouts and improving quality inspection and sampling rates by 10 times.
  • A multinational bank increased cross-border consulting efficiency by 60% with IBM watsonx® multilingual capabilities.
  • A contact center provider in China reduced knowledge-building time by 70% using AWS generative AI, enabling faster global service response.
  • An international trade group modernized its overseas marketing system on AWS cloud with IBM’s hybrid design approach, reducing transaction response time by 50%.

Together, these outcomes demonstrate how enterprises can scale fast, operate seamlessly across regions and deliver exceptional customer experiences worldwide. With IBM and AWS as strategic partners, organizations are accelerating growth, resilience and long-term competitiveness in global markets.
About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) China is the mainland China operation of AWS. A global leader in cloud computing, they serve a wide customer base—including enterprises, startups, educational institutions, government bodies and nonprofits. AWS began operating in China in 2013, providing cloud services through two fully compliant regions: Beijing, operated by Sinnet, and Ningxia, operated by Ningxia Western Cloud Data (NWCD). They expand their infrastructure to include an AI lab in Shanghai, China and IoT labs in Shenzhen, China and Taipei, Taiwan. By delivering the same APIs, software development kits (SDKs) and security standards as its global regions, AWS China ensures a consistent cloud experience tailored to local regulations.

