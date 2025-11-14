Enterprises accelerate international expansion through IBM and AWS solutions to strengthen localization, supply chains and customer engagement
As enterprises expand into international markets, they’re moving from simply exporting products to building end-to-end global value chains. To achieve this vision, they’re evolving to encompass R&D, design, production, sales and service. As they implement new processes, organizations are focusing on four strategic priorities:
By aligning around these priorities, enterprises are setting the stage for long-term international success with greater agility, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.
To accelerate global expansion, enterprises are embracing a “3 plus 1” strategy, with AI and cloud architecture at the core. This approach equips organizations with the ability to establish deeper market connections, strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance customer engagement and operate on unified technology platforms. By embedding the following principles into their value chains, enterprises position themselves to “go out, stand firm and go far” in international markets.
The adoption of this digital-first “3 plus 1” strategy is already delivering significant results for enterprises across multiple industries:
Together, these outcomes demonstrate how enterprises can scale fast, operate seamlessly across regions and deliver exceptional customer experiences worldwide. With IBM and AWS as strategic partners, organizations are accelerating growth, resilience and long-term competitiveness in global markets.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) China is the mainland China operation of AWS. A global leader in cloud computing, they serve a wide customer base—including enterprises, startups, educational institutions, government bodies and nonprofits. AWS began operating in China in 2013, providing cloud services through two fully compliant regions: Beijing, operated by Sinnet, and Ningxia, operated by Ningxia Western Cloud Data (NWCD). They expand their infrastructure to include an AI lab in Shanghai, China and IoT labs in Shenzhen, China and Taipei, Taiwan. By delivering the same APIs, software development kits (SDKs) and security standards as its global regions, AWS China ensures a consistent cloud experience tailored to local regulations.
