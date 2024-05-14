Working with IBM and IBM Business Partner Managerit (link resides outside of ibm.com) Huhtamaki deployed workloads from its Hong Kong data center to the IBM Cloud® data center in Singapore—one of over 46 IBM Cloud data centers across nine global regions. IBM® Hybrid Cloud Solutions are built for local access, low latency and certified security to make applications and databases highly available, fault tolerant and scalable.

IBM’s Global Cloud Acceleration Team designed an architecture for Huhtamaki that included IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers and IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions for workload flexibility and scalability. The solution also included IBM Cloud Object Storage for flexible and scalable storage of unstructured data and IBM Gateway Appliances to provide enhanced control over network traffic and accelerated performance. “A big benefit of working with IBM is that their cloud operation is simple to adapt,” says Kemppi. “I am happy with how they made the architecture fit for our purpose.”

Huhtamaki was also able to move its existing VMware licenses to IBM Cloud so it didn’t incur additional licensing costs after the migration. “We also wanted to continue using our existing Microsoft licenses,” says Kemppi. “With IBM Cloud, you can use the Microsoft licenses in the same way you used them on premises. BYOL [bring your own license] is a big part of our enablement.”



Although Huhtamaki started its Cloudification project by moving to IBM Cloud in Singapore, plans were already in place to conduct a similar migration in Europe by moving its data center in Finland to the IBM Cloud data center in Frankfurt. “One of the big benefits of connecting IBM Cloud in Singapore with IBM Cloud in Frankfurt is that connectivity is free of charge with IBM,” says Kemppi. “With other cloud providers, connectivity costs can be really high.”

Huhtamaki plans to use IBM Cloud data centers in Singapore and Frankfurt as disaster recovery sites for each other and will combine management of the sites to optimize workloads. “I don’t want to understate the fact that we were able to build our own network gateway on IBM Cloud,” says Kemppi. “With Singapore and Frankfurt together, we gain full control for routing traffic between the two IBM locations to the Huhtamaki network. How we manage the network gives us big control advantages when compared to other cloud providers.”

“There was good trust and communication between all the parties involved. IBM listened to us and we learned from them,” says Kemppi. “We took the best ideas to configure the architecture, and I feel that we truly worked together for this cloud solution.”