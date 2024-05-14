“Initially, we wanted to focus on open-source solutions,” underlines Pierre-Henry Langlois, Technical Director at Hubicus. “However, the monitoring solution deployed at the time proved to be complex to maintain. When we switched to a hyperscale offering, it gave us a turn-key monitoring solution While it meant that we no longer had to maintain our own application, several features were missing and assembling certain KPIs was still expensive”.

Hubicus examined the offers available on the market before choosing the IBM Observability by Instana solution. Three key factors convinced the company: the ease of installation and use of the solution; a clear pricing model enabling projection of licensing costs; the relevance of information reported with the ability to go very deep down into the information system, right to the line of code that caused an error.

In late 2021, Hubicus drew on the trial period for the IBM solution to launch a POC. “We carried out this POC completely independently. We were able to install the solution in a matter of hours. A technical pre-sales representative from IBM then accompanied us throughout our project, who was a real expert, very available and able to mobilise the IBM teams when we encountered problems during the solution’s implementation phase”.

Following contractualisation, IBM Observability by Instana was quickly put into operation. Today, it monitors the #HQM solution production environment, which represents 230 containers, spread over 11 worker nodes. Certain client interconnections are also monitored, in order to detect possible instabilities that could impact the production of #HQM users.

IBM Observability by Instana is used by three categories:

• The management, who take advantage of the overview provided by IBM Observability by Instana to monitor crucial KPIs, such as the evolution of the #HQM application SLA.

• Operational staff (Ops), who check if the application is deployed correctly on the infrastructures and are able to issue alerts before a problem occurs.

• Developers (Devs), who draw on very detailed analysis provided by IBM Observability by Instana in order to detect, reproduce and resolve bugs as quickly as possible.

Beyond that, it is the #HQM solution users who benefit: from a stable and efficient platform as well as from immediate responsiveness from the teams in case of an incident.