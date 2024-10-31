Helvetia Insurance, a major insurance provider based in Switzerland, serves customers across Europe. When Helvetia’s data center contract came to an end, the company made a clear decision to transition to the public cloud, specifically AWS. This move aimed to modernize the technology infrastructure that keeps the insurer’s services online and available to customers.

This strategic decision underpinned Helvetia’s cloud-first strategy with the intention to set the baseline for future infrastructure cost savings, while enabling faster time to market and innovation.

Helvetia selected IBM Consulting® for the migration—highlighting the importance of genuine and technical cloud proficiency. The team of cloud-native experts at Nordcloud, an IBM company, were in sync with the requirements of Helvetia.