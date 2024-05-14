Havas is using the Watson platform to help its customers achieve their business goals. For TD Ameritrade, a brokerage firm based in the US in Omaha, Nebraska, Havas came up with a digital go-to-market campaign called Most Confident Fan. TD Ameritrade was looking for a way to grow its brand awareness using its sponsorship of the 2015 NFL playoffs. The goal was to develop an experience that aligned with the company’s primary message of supporting more confident investing. Football fans could sign up and authorize Watson to analyze their social posts. Using Watson technology, Havas parsed the comments and gave each poster a ranking of his/her confidence. The fans with the most confidence in their teams won NFL tickets to the Super Bowl.

Seeing the value of cognitive solutions, TD Ameritrade then worked with Havas to make better use of its educational content. The business had a broad variety of educational content designed to help its users make better investments. But the content was spread out across multiple sites, and users weren’t able to access it easily. Therefore, TD Ameritrade wanted to find a way to use Watson technology to aggregate the content and make it easier for consumers to find. Working with Havas, the business combined the functionalities of the IBM Watson Personality Insights, IBM Watson Natural Language Classifier and IBM watsonx Assistant services to create Watson education, an AI tool that assessed a customer’s investment personality and delivered a customized curriculum of educational content that matched the individual’s profile. The Watson education tool was easy to use and delivered a much more personalized experience.

Havas is also using the Watson platform to develop innovative solutions to improve its own services. The agency created a managed service and product named Arcadia to help its customers determine how AI can solve their business problems. “Arcadia brings customer centricity to marketing leaders,” says Jercinovic. “It helps on segmentation insights. It's an aggregation of quantifiable actions for the marketer to consider.” Arcadia also generates journey maps that aggregate consumer views or sentiment along the customer journey.