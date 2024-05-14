One of the key benefits for Grupo Lucas of hosting its ERP system in the IBM Cloud is that users have access to it from anywhere — giving employees flexibility to work from home or while traveling. This attribute has been particularly helpful during COVID-19 — from a work perspective, the transition has been seamless.

Another benefit has been the ability of the SaaS solution to scale to the needs of the business. The agricultural produce market is variable, with fluctuations based on such unpredictable factors as weather, market demand and energy prices. With the IBM Cloud, the company can use as much service and storage capacity as it needs — and only pay for what it uses.

This flexibility has been instrumental in enabling Grupo Lucas’s use of its ERP solution to expand in conjunction with the company’s growth. And the company has certainly grown: in 2012, it brought in approximately EUR 25 million of revenue. By 2020, that number had blossomed into an estimated EUR 100 million.

The cloud-based solution also frees Grupo Lucas from the expense and effort of maintaining its ERP IT infrastructure, enabling the company to focus on what it does best — growing, harvesting and distributing fruits and vegetables. And for data and marketing analysis purposes, the company can access its data much more easily from where it resides in the cloud.

Today, Grupo Lucas is thriving, and Aserti continues to expand its customer base. Throughout it all, both companies have found tremendous value in the IBM Cloud platform. “Because of the flexibility the IBM Cloud offers, we’ve been able to adapt to our customers’ needs, work from any location and solve problems quickly,” concludes Juan Francisco Bermudez, IT Manager at Grupo Lucas.